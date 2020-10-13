Coolpad is gearing up to launch a new affordable smartphone, the Cool 6, in India soon. In the latest development, the handset has been listed on Amazon, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the Cool 6 will come with a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a pop-up selfie camera. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Coolpad Cool 6: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Coolpad Cool 6 will feature an all-screen design with a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset is expected to sport a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Blue and Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Coolpad Cool 6 will offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will have a 21MP motorized pop-up selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Coolpad Cool 6 will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much will it cost?