Shubham Gupta
Coolpad is gearing up to launch a new affordable smartphone, the Cool 6, in India soon. In the latest development, the handset has been listed on Amazon, revealing its key specifications.
As per the listing, the Cool 6 will come with a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a pop-up selfie camera.
As per the leaks, the Coolpad Cool 6 will feature an all-screen design with a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset is expected to sport a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Blue and Silver color options.
The Coolpad Cool 6 will offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will have a 21MP motorized pop-up selfie camera.
The Coolpad Cool 6 will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing of the Coolpad Cool 6. However, looking at the specifications, it will be priced at around Rs. 10,000. Notably, it will be available for purchase during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
