OnePlus 8T will be announced in India tomorrow i.e October 14. Now, just hours ahead of the launch event, tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked the camera details of the handset. According to the tip-off the 8T will feature a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor. Separately, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the device will be 8.4mm thin and weigh at 188 grams.

Design and display OnePlus 8T: At a glance

The OnePlus 8T will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As per Sharma, the OnePlus 8T will have a quad rear camera module including a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome lens. For selfies, it will have a 16MP Sony IMX471 camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8T will draw power from Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?