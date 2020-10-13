Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Realme has launched the Q2i model in China alongside the Q2 and Q2 Pro. The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. It will go on sale in China starting October 19. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme Q2i: At a glance

The Realme Q2i offers a waterdrop notch design with a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Star Sea Blue and Moonlight Silver color options.

Information Realme Q2i offers a 13MP triple rear camera

The Realme Q2i has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Q2i is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?