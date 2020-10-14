Microsoft's flagship tablet-cum-laptop, the Surface Pro X, is now up for grabs in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,49,999. It is currently available for purchase through select authorized retailers and is expected to sell via Flipkart and Amazon in the coming days. The 2020 Surface Pro X comes with the same design as its predecessor while packing a new Microsoft SQ2 processor.

Design and display 2020 Microsoft Surface Pro X: At a glance

The 2020 Microsoft Surface Pro X looks identical to the previous-generation model featuring a premium build quality, slim bezels on the sides, a Surface Pen, and a detachable Signature Keyboard. The device has a 13-inch PixelSense display with 2880x1920 pixels resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and 10-point multi-touch support. It comes in Platinum and Black color options, and tips the scales at 774 grams.

Information Connectivity and I/O ports available on the Surface Pro X

Connectivity options and I/O ports offered on the 2020 Surface Pro X include two USB Type-C 3.2 Generation 2 ports, dual-SIM support (Nano+eSIM), a Surface Connect port for charging, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. It also packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem.

Internals Under the hood

The new Microsoft Surface Pro X draws power from a Microsoft SQ2 chipset, paired with 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage, and Adreno 690 GPU. It is touted to offer 15 hours of battery life on a single charge and runs on an improved version of 'Windows 10 on ARM' - the operating system that powers the hybrid device.

Information Pricing and availability