Last night, Apple announced the iPhone 12 as the successor to the iPhone 11, and an all-new iPhone 12 mini which is almost the same as the iPhone 12 but in a more compact form factor. Both the handsets feature a new design, an OLED screen, an A14 Bionic processor, a dual rear camera setup, and 5G support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: At a glance

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature an aluminum body with flat-edges, glass back, 'Ceramic Shield' protection on the front, and a wide notch that houses Face ID gadgetry. The former has a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED screen while the latter bears a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display. They will be offered in Black, White, Green, Blue, and PRODUCT(RED) color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini offer a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12MP (f/1.6) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, they house a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are powered by a hexa-core A14 Bionic chipset, combined with up to 256GB of storage. The former is rated to offer up to 17-hours of video playback while the latter can deliver up to 15-hours of video playback. Both the handsets run on iOS 14 and support wired fast-charging as well as 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

Pricing How much do they cost?