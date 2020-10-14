Apple has reduced the prices of its previous-generation iPhones including the iPhone SE (2020), iPhone Xr, and iPhone 11 in India by up to Rs. 14,200. The price-cut is permanent in nature and is reflecting on the Apple India online store. However, retailers including online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart are yet to list the revised prices. Here are more details.

Pocket-pinch Take a look at the new prices

With the latest price-revision, the iPhone SE now starts at Rs. 39,990 for the 64GB variant. Likewise, the iPhone Xr now carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 47,900 while the iPhone 11 costs Rs. 54,900 for the entry-level 64GB model. Notably, Apple has also removed the bundled charger and EarPods from the retail box of the iPhone Xr, SE (2020), and the iPhone 11.

Phone #1 iPhone SE (2020)

The iPhone SE (2020) features a metal-glass body with a conventional rectangular display, thick bezels, and is IP67 rated. It sports a 4.7-inch HD+ (750x1334 pixels) LCD screen and a front-mounted Touch ID fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, it packs an A13 Bionic chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It houses a 1,821mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information iPhone SE (2020) has a 12MP single rear camera

The iPhone SE (2020) sports a single 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) rear camera, accompanied by a quad-LED dual-tone flash. For selfies and video calling, it offers a single 7MP (f/2.2) camera with support for screen flash.

Phone #2 iPhone Xr

The iPhone Xr has a metal-glass body with a notched display, slim bezels, and IP67 build quality. The handset bears a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) LCD screen and Face ID biometric setup. At the heart, it has an A12 Bionic processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 2,942mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Information iPhone Xr features a 12MP single rear camera

The iPhone Xr offers a single 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) rear camera and a quad-LED dual-tone flash. For selfies, it packs a single 7MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

Phone #3 iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 flaunts a metal-glass body with a wide display notch, slim bezels, and IP68-rated build quality. It has a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) LCD screen and Face ID setup for biometric authentication. It draws power from an A13 Bionic chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 3,110mAH battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information iPhone 11 is equipped with a 12MP dual rear camera