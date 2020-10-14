Alongside the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, Apple has also unveiled its top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models. The 'Pro' monikered handsets feature the same design as the standard iPhone 12, the same A14 chipset, 5G support as well as MagSafe wireless charging, but with premium material, sharper screens and better cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max: At a glance

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max come with 'surgical-grade' stainless steel body, flat-edges, a wide display cut-out, and 'Ceramic Shield' protection that's touted to offer 4x better drop protection. The former bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED screen, while the latter has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) OLED display. They will be available in Silver, Graphite, Gold and Pacific Blue color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a triple rear camera setup including a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. These lenses are also joined by a LiDAR scanner. For selfies and video calling, they pack a 12MP front-facing camera. The primary camera unit supports 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision at 60fps.

Internals Under the hood

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max draw power from a hexa-core A14 Bionic processor, coupled with up to 512GB of storage. The former offers up to 17-hours of video playback while the latter can deliver up to 20-hours of video playback. The duo runs on iOS 14 and supports wired fast-charging as well as 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

Pricing What about the price?