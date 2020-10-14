OnePlus will launch a special variant of the Nord in India today alongside the all-new OnePlus 8T. According to a pre-mature listing on the OnePlus forum, the special edition will be called 'Gray Ash.' The handset will carry the same design and hardware as the standard Nord but with a dark grey matte finish on the rear side. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Recalling the OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord offers a metal-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it houses a quad rear camera setup. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it has a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide lens.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5.4 and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?