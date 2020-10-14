Just hours ahead of its launch, full specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 8T have been leaked online. According to @Sudhanshu1414, the handset will feature a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 865 processor, 65W fast charging and a 48MP quad rear camera unit. The tipster has also revealed the 'Lunar Silver' color variant that will join the Aquamarine Green shade we saw last week.

Design and display OnePlus 8T: At a glance

As per the renders, the OnePlus 8T will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will house quad cameras. The smartphone is tipped to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8T is tipped to sport a quad rear camera unit, including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. Up front, it will have a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

As per the leak, the OnePlus 8T will draw power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?