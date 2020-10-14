LG's premium mid-range smartphone, the Velvet, is expected to be launched in India later this month. In the latest development, retailer Supreme Mobiles has accidentally revealed the prices of the upcoming handset. According to a now-removed tweet, the LG Velvet will cost Rs. 36,990 for the single screen version and Rs. 49,990 for the model with the Dual Screen cover accessory. Here's our roundup.

Design and display LG Velvet: At a glance

The LG Velvet features a metal-glass body with a waterdrop notch design, curved edges, and an IP68 build quality. On the rear, it houses a triple-lens camera setup. It also packs stereo speakers. The handset has a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint reader.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The LG Velvet has a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it houses a single 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

LG Velvet is powered by a Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, combined with 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 9W wireless charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?