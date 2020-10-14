Last updated on Oct 14, 2020, 06:03 pm
Shubham Gupta
Samsung has launched its budget-friendly Galaxy M31 Prime model in India as a special edition developed in partnership with Amazon.
The handset comes loaded with some Amazon apps and a complimentary 3-month Prime membership.
As for the key highlights, it features an Exynos 9611 chipset, a Super AMOLED screen, a quad rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Ocean Blue, Space Black, and Iceberg Blue color options.
The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime has a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset boots on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime is priced at Rs. 16,499 for the solo 6GB/128GB variant. It will go on sale starting October 17 for regular Amazon shoppers while Prime members will get access to the sale on October 16.
