OnePlus has finally announced its 8T model at a starting price of Rs. 42,999. It will go on open sale starting October 17. As for the key highlights, the handset has a 120Hz flat screen, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, quad rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support. Alongside the 8T, the company has also introduced OnePlus Nord Gray Ash variant and OnePlus Buds Z.

Design and display OnePlus 8T: At a glance

The OnePlus 8T features an edge-to-edge screen with slim bezels, a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie snapper, and a metal-glass construction. On the rear, it packs a quad camera arrangement. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 'flexible' OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification. Further, it comes in shades of Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8T sports a quad rear camera unit, including a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. Up front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter. The primary camera unit also supports Video Nightscape (night mode), Video Portraits (bokeh effect), Super Stabilization, and Video Tracking among other features.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8T is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It also has a built-in cooling system and Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers. The device runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The bundled charger also offers 45W power delivery for other compatible devices.

Information What's new in OxygenOS 11?

OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11, brings a fresh UI with single-handed operation, Always-on ambient display function, 10 new clock styles, an improved Dark Mode, Live Wallpapers, Bitmoji support, an updated Zen Mode with new themes, and improved Fnatic mode in Game Space.

New accessory OnePlus Buds Z

OnePlus has also introduced Buds Z earbuds. It features an in-ear design, an IP55 water-resistance, and weighs in at just 4.35 grams. The earbuds pack a 10mm dynamic driver with support for Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant. With the carry-cum-charging case, they offer a playtime of 20-hours. They are offered in White, Gray, and Steven Harrington Edition options, and are priced at Rs. 3,190.

New variant OnePlus Nord Gray Edition