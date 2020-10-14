Last updated on Oct 14, 2020, 08:40 pm
Written byMudit Dube
OnePlus has finally announced its 8T model at a starting price of Rs. 42,999. It will go on open sale starting October 17.
As for the key highlights, the handset has a 120Hz flat screen, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, quad rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support.
Alongside the 8T, the company has also introduced OnePlus Nord Gray Ash variant and OnePlus Buds Z.
The OnePlus 8T features an edge-to-edge screen with slim bezels, a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie snapper, and a metal-glass construction. On the rear, it packs a quad camera arrangement.
The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 'flexible' OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification.
Further, it comes in shades of Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver.
The OnePlus 8T sports a quad rear camera unit, including a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. Up front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.
The primary camera unit also supports Video Nightscape (night mode), Video Portraits (bokeh effect), Super Stabilization, and Video Tracking among other features.
The OnePlus 8T is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It also has a built-in cooling system and Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers.
The device runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The bundled charger also offers 45W power delivery for other compatible devices.
OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11, brings a fresh UI with single-handed operation, Always-on ambient display function, 10 new clock styles, an improved Dark Mode, Live Wallpapers, Bitmoji support, an updated Zen Mode with new themes, and improved Fnatic mode in Game Space.
OnePlus has also introduced Buds Z earbuds. It features an in-ear design, an IP55 water-resistance, and weighs in at just 4.35 grams.
The earbuds pack a 10mm dynamic driver with support for Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant. With the carry-cum-charging case, they offer a playtime of 20-hours.
They are offered in White, Gray, and Steven Harrington Edition options, and are priced at Rs. 3,190.
Finally, OnePlus has also announced a new color variant of the Nord called 'Gray Ash.' The handset carries the same design and hardware as the standard Nord but with a dark grey matte finish on the rear side.
In India, it is offered in a single 12GB/256GB configuration and carries a price-tag of Rs. 29,999. It will be available via OnePlus store and Amazon.
