Last updated on Oct 14, 2020, 11:43 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung has started rolling out the latest One UI 2.5 update for its Galaxy A71 smartphone.
As per the changelog, the firmware adds Bitmoji Stickers for Always On Display, SOS location sharing for Messages, and improvements to the Camera app, Samsung Keyboard as well as Wi-Fi connectivity. It also bumps the Android security patch to October 2020.
Here are more details.
The firmware sports version number A715FXXU3ATI8 and has a download size of around 1GB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software Update.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy A71 features a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup.
The smartphone bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
The Galaxy A71 has a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, it offers a single 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The device runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
It also offers support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
