Chinese tech giant OPPO is all set to launch a new F17 Pro Diwali Edition exclusively for Indian customers on October 19. The limited-edition model will share the same hardware as the original F17 Pro, but with some Diwali-themed design features and UI elements. It will come with an AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, and a total of six cameras.

Design and display OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition: At a glance

The OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition will have an edge-to-edge display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie snapper and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The smartphone will feature a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition will offer a quad rear camera unit, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it will have a 16MP main lens and a 2MP depth shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The F17 Pro Diwali Edition will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The smartphone will run on Android 10-based Funtouch OS and pack a 4,015mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?