Last updated on Oct 15, 2020, 12:50 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Following the launch of the all-new iPhone 12 series, Apple has discontinued its previous-generation flagship phones, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in India.
The company has pulled both the devices from its official website, but interested buyers can still buy them from other offline and online retailers including Amazon as well as Flipkart.
The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a metal-glass body with a wide display notch, slim bezels, and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, they pack a triple camera setup.
The former has a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1125x2436 pixels) OLED screen, while the latter bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1242x2688 pixels) OLED display.
Both the handsets come with Face ID biometric setup.
The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max sport a triple rear camera setup including a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera. On the front, they offer a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are powered by a hexa-core A13 Bionic chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The former houses a 3,046mAh battery while the latter has a 3,969mAh battery. Both the devices run on iOS 14 and come with 18W fast-charging as well as Qi-based wireless charging support.
On Flipkart, the iPhone 11 Pro is listed at a starting price of Rs. 1,06,600 for the 64GB model and goes up to Rs. 1,40,300 for the 512GB configuration. The iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,17,100 and goes up to Rs. 1,50,800.
