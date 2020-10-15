Last updated on Oct 15, 2020, 01:43 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Taking on the newly-announced OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi has launched its flagship smartphones, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, in India.
Both the handsets feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 144Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
The pre-orders for the duo will go live starting October 16 via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores.
The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, they pack a triple camera setup.
Both the handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
The Mi 10T has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The Mi 10T Pro also has a similar camera arrangement but with a 108MP (f/1.7, OIS) main camera.
On the front, they house a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Both the smartphones run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The Mi 10T is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The Mi 10T Pro costs Rs. 39,999 for the solo 8GB/128GB configuration. As mentioned before, the handsets will up for pre-ordering starting tomorrow i.e. October 16.
