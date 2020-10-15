Taking on the newly-announced OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi has launched its flagship smartphones, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, in India. Both the handsets feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 144Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The pre-orders for the duo will go live starting October 16 via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores.

Design and display Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro: At a glance

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, they pack a triple camera setup. Both the handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10T has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The Mi 10T Pro also has a similar camera arrangement but with a 108MP (f/1.7, OIS) main camera. On the front, they house a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both the smartphones run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much do they cost?