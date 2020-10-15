Last updated on Oct 15, 2020, 03:18 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
As the latest addition to its range of budget-friendly smartphones, OPPO has launched the A15 model in India.
Its key highlights include a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, a waterdrop notch, triple rear cameras and a 4,230mAh battery. The handset is also touted to have a proprietary eye protection feature that basically reduces blue light emission.
Here's our roundup.
The OPPO A15 features an edge-to-edge screen with a prominent bottom bezel and a waterdrop notch. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.
Further, it is offered in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue color options.
The OPPO A15 sports a triple rear camera module, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera along with an LED flash. On the front, there is a single 5MP selfie snapper.
The OPPO A15 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
Under the hood, the device boots Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,230mAh battery with 10W charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the OPPO A15 is priced at Rs. 10,990 for the solo 3GB/32GB variant. The company has not yet shared the availability details but it is expected to go on sale during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale starting October 17.
