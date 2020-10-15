As the latest addition to its range of budget-friendly smartphones, OPPO has launched the A15 model in India. Its key highlights include a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, a waterdrop notch, triple rear cameras and a 4,230mAh battery. The handset is also touted to have a proprietary eye protection feature that basically reduces blue light emission. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A15: At a glance

The OPPO A15 features an edge-to-edge screen with a prominent bottom bezel and a waterdrop notch. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Further, it is offered in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A15 sports a triple rear camera module, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera along with an LED flash. On the front, there is a single 5MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A15 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, the device boots Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,230mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?