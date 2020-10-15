Expanding its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, OPPO has launched the Reno4F model in Indonesia. It comes as a slightly tweaked version of the F17 Pro that was unveiled in India last month. As for the highlights, the handset has a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno4F: At a glance

The OPPO Reno4F offers a plastic body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie snappers and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Matte Black and Metallic White color options.

Cameras OPPO Reno4F has a 48MP quad rear camera

The OPPO Reno4F has a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 16MP (f/2.4) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno4F draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?