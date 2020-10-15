Last updated on Oct 15, 2020, 05:37 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of budget smartphones, Coolpad has launched the Cool 6 model in India. It comes as a successor to the Cool 5 that was launched in October last year.
The handset features a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, a triple rear camera system, and a 4,500mAh battery. It is currently up for grabs via Amazon.
Here's our roundup.
The Coolpad Cool 6 offers an all-screen design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Blue and Silver color options.
The Coolpad Cool 6 has a triple rear camera module including a 48MP main camera, a 2MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it houses a 21MP motorized pop-up selfie camera.
The Coolpad Cool 6 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 'AI Smart power management.'
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Coolpad Cool 6 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB/128GB configuration. As mentioned before, it is currently available for purchase via Amazon.
