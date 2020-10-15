As the latest addition to its portfolio of budget smartphones, Coolpad has launched the Cool 6 model in India. It comes as a successor to the Cool 5 that was launched in October last year. The handset features a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, a triple rear camera system, and a 4,500mAh battery. It is currently up for grabs via Amazon. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Coolpad Cool 6: At a glance

The Coolpad Cool 6 offers an all-screen design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Blue and Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Coolpad Cool 6 has a triple rear camera module including a 48MP main camera, a 2MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it houses a 21MP motorized pop-up selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Coolpad Cool 6 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 'AI Smart power management.' On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?