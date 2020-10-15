-
15 Oct 2020
OnePlus 7, 7T-series to receive OxygenOS 11 update in December
OnePlus will release the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for its OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro models in December, according to Android Authority.
Since the OnePlus 7 and 7T models feature different chipset, the firmware will probably land at a slightly different time for each series.
However, the 7T variants should see the upgrade first, as per the report.
Information
What's new in OxygenOS 11?
OxygenOS 11 brings all the goodies of Android 11 along with a fresh UI for one-handed operation, Always-on display function, new clock styles, an improved Dark Mode, updated Zen Mode with five new themes, and improved Fnatic mode in Game Space among other features.
Phone #1
Recalling the OnePlus 7
The OnePlus 7 features a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel. It has a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen and a built-in fingerprint sensor.
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 3,700mAh battery.
Information
OnePlus 7 features a 48MP dual rear camera
The OnePlus 7 sports dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Phone #2
OnePlus 7 Pro
The OnePlus 7 Pro offers a metal-glass body with an all-screen design and slim bezels. It sports a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader.
At the heart, the device has a Snapdragon 855 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Information
OnePlus 7 Pro has a 48MP triple rear camera
The OnePlus 7 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it packs a 16MP motorized pop-up selfie shooter.
Phone #3
OnePlus 7T
The OnePlus 7T has a waterdrop notch designed with slim bezels and a glass body. It has a 90Hz 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an in-built fingerprint scanner.
The handset draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 3,800mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Information
OnePlus 7T offers a 48MP triple rear camera
The OnePlus 7T has a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Phone #4
OnePlus 7T Pro
The OnePlus 7T Pro features a metal-glass body with a notch-less screen and ultra-slim bezels. It has a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, and a built-in fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,085mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Information
What's the camera like on the OnePlus 7T Pro?
The OnePlus 7T Pro sports a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up selfie camera.