Vivo has slashed the prices of its budget-friendly Y30 model in India by Rs. 1,000. The price-cut is permanent in nature and applicable to both online as well as offline sales channels. To recall, the Vivo Y30 was launched in July and it comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and quad rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Recalling the Vivo Y30

The Vivo Y30 features a plastic frame, a punch-hole design, and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The device has a 6.47-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is available in Dazzle Blue and Emerald Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo Y30 sports a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y30 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Information How much does it cost?