Last updated on Oct 16, 2020, 11:35 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Google's recently-launched Pixel 4a has gone on sale in India via Flipkart.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 730G chipset, an OLED screen, a single rear camera, and a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
To recall, it was announced in the country last week as the successor to the Pixel 3a.
Here's our roundup.
The Google Pixel 4a features a plastic body with slim bezels and a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, it houses a single camera and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The device bears a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is available in a single Just Black color option.
The Pixel 4a has a single 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS) rear camera with an LED flash. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. The rear unit can shoot 4K videos at 30fps while the front camera can record 1080p videos at 30fps.
The Google Pixel 4a is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The device boots Android 10 and packs a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In India, the Google Pixel 4a carries a price-tag of Rs. 31,999. However, it is available on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs. 29,999 for a limited period, along with up to Rs. 1,750 off on SBI Cards.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.