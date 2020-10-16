Google's recently-launched Pixel 4a has gone on sale in India via Flipkart. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 730G chipset, an OLED screen, a single rear camera, and a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. To recall, it was announced in the country last week as the successor to the Pixel 3a. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Google Pixel 4a: At a glance

The Google Pixel 4a features a plastic body with slim bezels and a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, it houses a single camera and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The device bears a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is available in a single Just Black color option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Pixel 4a has a single 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS) rear camera with an LED flash. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. The rear unit can shoot 4K videos at 30fps while the front camera can record 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Google Pixel 4a is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device boots Android 10 and packs a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?