Expanding its portfolio of budget-range smartphones, Infinix Mobile has launched the Note 8 and Note 8i at a virtual event. However, the pricing and launch details are yet to be revealed. As for the key highlights, both the smartphones come with quad cameras, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a 5,200mAh battery, and DTS Audio processing. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Infinix Note 8 and Note 8i: At a glance

The Infinix Note 8 and Note 8i feature a noticeable bottom bezel with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and quad rear cameras. The former houses a pill-shaped cut-out for dual front cameras while the latter gets a punch-hole design. Note 8 and 8i bear a 6.95-inch and 6.78-inch IPS display respectively, with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Both the phones come in three distinct color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Infinix Note 8 sports a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, a 2MP depth camera, and an AI lens. The dual front camera includes a 16MP sensor and a portrait lens. Meanwhile, the rear camera setup of Note 8i is similar to Note 8's, except for the 48MP primary sensor. For selfies, it offers an 8MP snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix Note 8 and 8i draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The duo runs on Android 10-based XOS 7.1 and packs a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphones offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?