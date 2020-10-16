Last updated on Oct 16, 2020, 03:33 pm
Shubham Gupta
OnePlus's latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T has gone on sale for the first time in India via Amazon and OnePlus.in as part of an Early Access sale.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 120Hz display, a quad rear camera, and a 4,500mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched in the country just this week.
The OnePlus 8T offers a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a rectangular-shaped quad camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader.
Further, it offered in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver color options.
The OnePlus 8T sports a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
The OnePlus 8T draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The OnePlus 8T is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB/128GB storage model and Rs. 45,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. On Amazon, the prime members can avail a 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit Card.
