Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has gone on sale in India. It is currently up for grabs via Amazon as well as Samsung's online store. As for the key highlights, the handset features a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a triple rear camera unit, a flagship Exynos 990 chipset, as well as an IP68 dust and water-resistance. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: At a glance

The Galaxy S20 FE has a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a built-in fingerprint scanner. It is offered in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens with an LED flash. On the front, it packs a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S20 FE draws power from an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging and wireless charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability