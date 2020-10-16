If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the flagship OnePlus 8 (8GB/128GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 with HDFC Bank Credit Card for Prime members.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The OnePlus 8 (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 41,999 (MRP: Rs. 44,999). The prime members can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 by making payment through HDFC Bank Credit Card. You can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 16,550 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 23,699.

Design and display OnePlus 8: At a glance

The OnePlus 8 features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and thick bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup. The smartphone bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It is offered in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Polar Silver color options.

Information OnePlus 8 offers a 48MP triple rear camera

The OnePlus 8 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) tertiary camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood