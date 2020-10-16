Motorola is working to launch its new budget-friendly smartphone, the Moto E7. In the latest development, DealNTech has shared a report, citing an online retailer listing that reveals the key specifications of the handset. According to the report, it will come with an HD+ display, a dual rear camera, and a 3,550mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display Moto E7: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Moto E7 will feature a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will house a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The handset is expected to sport a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto E7 is likely to bear a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it will house a 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto E7 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 632 chipset, combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 3,550mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?