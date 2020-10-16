Last updated on Oct 16, 2020, 07:39 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Motorola is working to launch its new budget-friendly smartphone, the Moto E7. In the latest development, DealNTech has shared a report, citing an online retailer listing that reveals the key specifications of the handset.
According to the report, it will come with an HD+ display, a dual rear camera, and a 3,550mAh battery.
Here are more details.
As per the leaks, the Moto E7 will feature a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will house a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
The handset is expected to sport a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.
The Moto E7 is likely to bear a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it will house a 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.
The Moto E7 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 632 chipset, combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 3,550mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Moto E7. However, looking at the specifications and features, the handset will be priced at around Rs. 10,000.
