Samsung has launched a new 256GB variant of the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) in India at Rs. 53,999. It will be up for pre-orders starting October 17 via Samsung.com and leading offline as well as online retail stores. The company will start shipping it from October 28. Notably, Galaxy S20 FE with 128GB storage has been available for purchase from today onwards.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a plastic body with slim bezels, a punch-hole design, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, the 256GB variant is offered in a single Cloud Navy color.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with an LED flash. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Indian-specific model of the Galaxy S20 FE draws power from an octa-core Exynos 990 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging and wireless charging support. It offers connectivity support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability