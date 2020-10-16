Expanding its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, the Chinese tech giant has launched the Nova 7 SE 5G Youth in its home country. The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support. It will be sold through VMall in China. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth: At a glance

The Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth gets a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The device has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it will be offered in Black, Space Silver, Midsummer Purple, and Crush Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?