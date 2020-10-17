Chinese tech giant Huawei is all set to launch the Huawei Mate40 series (comprising Mate40 and Mate40 Pro) on October 22. In the latest development, a video teaser by Huawei's terminal official Weibo page (via Gizmochina) has revealed that Mate40 will come with a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the Mate40 is expected to sport a Kirin 9000 chipset, triple cameras, and 66W fast-charging.

Design and display Huawei Mate40: At a glance

As per the previous renders, the Huawei Mate40 will come with a prominent bottom bezel, a punch-hole cut-out, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will get an octagonal triple camera setup. The smartphone will offer a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen, as well as light and proximity sensors. However, not much is known about Mate40 Pro.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Huawei Mate40 may get a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP telephoto camera with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 32MP front-facing shooter.

Internals Under the hood

Huawei Mate40 will likely draw power from an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The device will boot Android 10-based EMUI 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. It should offer connectivity support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?