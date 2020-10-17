Last updated on Oct 17, 2020, 12:35 am
Written byHarshita Malik
South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 smartphone is in the works, and will be launched soon. In the latest development, the handset has allegedly received a 3C certification, which mentioned that it would support 25W charging.
Previous reports have tipped that the phone will offer a 3,880mAh battery, OLED display, triple cameras, and an Exynos 990 chipset.
Here are more details.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 will reportedly feature an edge-to-edge screen with slim bezels, a punch-hole cut-out, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen with IP68 build quality, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for effective display protection.
The Galaxy S21 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 16MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it will get a 12MP front-facing shooter.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage.
The device will run on Android 10-based Samsung One UI and pack a 3,880mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
It should offer connectivity support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Details pertaining to the launch and pricing of Galaxy S21 have not been revealed yet. However, looking at the specifications and features, it is expected to be priced upwards of Rs. 70,000.
