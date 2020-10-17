South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 smartphone is in the works, and will be launched soon. In the latest development, the handset has allegedly received a 3C certification, which mentioned that it would support 25W charging. Previous reports have tipped that the phone will offer a 3,880mAh battery, OLED display, triple cameras, and an Exynos 990 chipset. Here are more details.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will reportedly feature an edge-to-edge screen with slim bezels, a punch-hole cut-out, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen with IP68 build quality, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for effective display protection.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy S21 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 16MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it will get a 12MP front-facing shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. The device will run on Android 10-based Samsung One UI and pack a 3,880mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. It should offer connectivity support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?