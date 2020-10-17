Last updated on Oct 17, 2020, 04:18 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Sony has unveiled a new Mirror Lake Green color variant of its flagship smartphone, the Sony Xperia 1 II. It will be launched in Taiwan on October 20.
The new model is almost the same as the global variant except that it offers 12GB of RAM.
Earlier, the company had introduced the Frost Black color variant of the handset.
The Sony Xperia 1 II offers a metal-glass body with a conventional rectangular display and prominent bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch 4k (1644x3840 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It is now available in Black, Purple, Frosted Black, and Mirror Lake Green color options.
The Sony Xperia 1 II sports a quad rear camera setup including a 12MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 3D ToF sensor. For selfies, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Sony Xperia 1 II draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 21W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no word about the pricing and availability of the Mirror Lake Green variant of Sony Xperia 1 II. However, the 'Frosted Black' color variant is priced at 1,24,000 yen (approximately Rs. 88,000).
