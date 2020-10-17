Last updated on Oct 17, 2020, 06:26 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi is working to launch its flagship smartphone, the Redmi K30S in China. It will be a rebranded version of Mi 10T that was launched in India earlier this week.
In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA with model number M2007J3SC revealing its key specifications.
Separately, the Mi 10T Pro will be rebranded as Redmi K30S Pro.
As per the leaks, the Redmi K30S will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Redmi K30S will sport a triple camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it will pack a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Redmi K30S will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no word about the pricing and availability of Redmi K30S. However, given that the Mi 10T starts at Rs. 35,999, we can expect the handset to carry a similar price-tag as well.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.