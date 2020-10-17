Xiaomi is working to launch its flagship smartphone, the Redmi K30S in China. It will be a rebranded version of Mi 10T that was launched in India earlier this week. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA with model number M2007J3SC revealing its key specifications. Separately, the Mi 10T Pro will be rebranded as Redmi K30S Pro.

Design and display Redmi K30S: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Redmi K30S will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi K30S will sport a triple camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it will pack a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi K30S will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?