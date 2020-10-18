Samsung has started rolling out One UI 2.5 update (based on Android 10) for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in Germany. As per the changelog, the new firmware brings support for wireless DeX, several camera features including 'Single Take' and 'Pro Video' mode, a YouTube search feature on the Samsung Keyboard app, and the latest October 2020 Android security patch. Here are more details.

Details about the update

The update sports the version number N960FXXU6FTJ3. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software Update.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note 9: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features a metal-glass body with a conventional display and noticeable bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a dual camera setup. The device bears a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It also comes with a built-in S Pen.

Information Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has a dual camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 12MP (f/1.5) main sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, it packs an 8MP (f/1.7) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood