Last updated on Oct 18, 2020, 12:40 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has started rolling out One UI 2.5 update (based on Android 10) for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in Germany.
As per the changelog, the new firmware brings support for wireless DeX, several camera features including 'Single Take' and 'Pro Video' mode, a YouTube search feature on the Samsung Keyboard app, and the latest October 2020 Android security patch.
Here are more details.
The update sports the version number N960FXXU6FTJ3. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software Update.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features a metal-glass body with a conventional display and noticeable bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a dual camera setup.
The device bears a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It also comes with a built-in S Pen.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 12MP (f/1.5) main sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, it packs an 8MP (f/1.7) front-facing camera.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset now boots Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
