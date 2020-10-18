South Korean tech giant Samsung will reportedly launch its flagship Galaxy S21 series of smartphones in early January 2021. Separately, TheElec has reported that the production of the devices will commence in December this year. There will be three models, and they will come in five color options - Grey, Silver, Violet, Pink, and White. Here are more details.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21: At a glance

Not many details are known about the Galaxy S21 series. However, the standard model is likely to have a bezel-less screen with a punch-hole cut-out and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The handset will sport a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for protecting the display.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S21 would have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 16MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 64MP telephoto lens with LED flash. On the front, there will be a single 12MP snapper for clicking selfies.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 990 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone will run on Android 10-based Samsung One UI and pack a 3,880mAh battery with up to 25W fast-charging support. It should offer support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the pricing?