Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will come with fairly small batteries, according to certifications shared by Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel. The documents reveal that the iPhone 12 has a 2,815mAh battery while the mini model houses a 2,227mAh battery. Apple hasn't revealed the battery capacity of the iPhone models but claimed that the duo offers up to 17-hours of video playback.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have an aluminum body with flat-edges, glass back, 'Ceramic Shield' protection on the front, and a wide notch that houses Face ID biometric system. The former has a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED screen while the latter bears a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display. They are offered in Black, White, Green, Blue, and PRODUCT(RED) color options.

Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, they house a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini draw power from a hexa-core A14 Bionic chipset, combined with up to 256GB of storage. The former is rated to offer up to 17-hours of video playback while the latter can deliver up to 15-hours of video playback. Both the handsets boot iOS 14 out-of-the-box and support wired fast-charging as well as 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

