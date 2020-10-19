Samsung has reduced the prices of the Galaxy M21 in India by Rs. 500. The price-cut is permanent in nature and applicable to both online as well as offline sales channels. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with an Exynos 9611 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, an AMOLED screen, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M21: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M21 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and prominent bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera system and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is offered in Midnight Blue and Raven Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M21 sports a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?