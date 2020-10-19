Last updated on Oct 19, 2020, 03:35 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Expanding its portfolio of laptops, American tech giant Avita has launched the Liber V14 model in India.
It comes with Intel's 10th-generation Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a Full-HD display, and a backlit keyboard.
The laptop carries a price-tag of Rs. 62,990 and is currently up for grabs via Flipkart.
Here's our roundup.
The Avita Liber V14 laptop features a thin frame with slim bezels on three sides and a slightly protruding web camera. It has a thickness of 18.8mm and weighs at 1.25kg.
It has a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LED display, a backlit keyboard, and a multi-touch trackpad. Further, it is available in a Navy Blue color with golden accents at the edges.
Under the hood, the Avita Liber 14 comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset, paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and an Intel UHD graphic card. It runs on Windows 10 Home and packs a 36.7Whr battery.
The Avita Liber V14 offers a host of connectivity options and I/O ports, including two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, one SD card slot, Wi-Fi 802.11, and Bluetooth 4.2.
It also packs dual speakers, microphones, and a webcam that can record 720p videos.
In India, the Avita Liber V14 costs Rs. 62,990 and is currently available via Flipkart. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off on SBI bank cards and no-cost EMI offers starting at Rs. 6,999 per month.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.