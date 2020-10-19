Expanding its portfolio of laptops, American tech giant Avita has launched the Liber V14 model in India. It comes with Intel's 10th-generation Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a Full-HD display, and a backlit keyboard. The laptop carries a price-tag of Rs. 62,990 and is currently up for grabs via Flipkart. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Avita Liber V14: At a glance

The Avita Liber V14 laptop features a thin frame with slim bezels on three sides and a slightly protruding web camera. It has a thickness of 18.8mm and weighs at 1.25kg. It has a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LED display, a backlit keyboard, and a multi-touch trackpad. Further, it is available in a Navy Blue color with golden accents at the edges.

Information Under the hood

Under the hood, the Avita Liber 14 comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset, paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and an Intel UHD graphic card. It runs on Windows 10 Home and packs a 36.7Whr battery.

Nitty-gritty Connectivity and I/O options available on the Avita Liber V14

The Avita Liber V14 offers a host of connectivity options and I/O ports, including two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, one SD card slot, Wi-Fi 802.11, and Bluetooth 4.2. It also packs dual speakers, microphones, and a webcam that can record 720p videos.

Information How much does it cost?