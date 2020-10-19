Last updated on Oct 19, 2020, 06:43 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up to launch the flagship Galaxy S21 series in January next year.
In the latest development, reputed tipster @OnLeaks has shared renders of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra, revealing the design and features of the upcoming handsets.
The images show both the phones with a punch-hole cut-out, ultra-slim bezels, and a new rear camera bump.
As per the renders, the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels, and a new camera bump that tapers down and merges with the metallic frame.
The Galaxy S21 is tipped to sport a flat 6.2-inch AMOLED display while the S21 Ultra will sport a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with slightly curved edges.
The Galaxy S21 will sport a triple rear camera unit while the S21 Ultra will have a quad camera setup on the back. Reportedly, the S21 will offer a 16MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera.
The Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 1100 processor and run on Android 11-based Samsung One UI. The duo will come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, depending on the model.
Under the hood, S21 should pack a 3,880mAh battery while the Ultra variant is tipped to house a 5,000mAh battery.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S21 series in India. However, looking at the specifications, the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra are expected to be priced at around Rs. 65,000 and Rs. 90,000, respectively.
