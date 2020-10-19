South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up to launch the flagship Galaxy S21 series in January next year. In the latest development, reputed tipster @OnLeaks has shared renders of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra, revealing the design and features of the upcoming handsets. The images show both the phones with a punch-hole cut-out, ultra-slim bezels, and a new rear camera bump.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra: At a glance

As per the renders, the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels, and a new camera bump that tapers down and merges with the metallic frame. The Galaxy S21 is tipped to sport a flat 6.2-inch AMOLED display while the S21 Ultra will sport a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with slightly curved edges.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy S21 will sport a triple rear camera unit while the S21 Ultra will have a quad camera setup on the back. Reportedly, the S21 will offer a 16MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 1100 processor and run on Android 11-based Samsung One UI. The duo will come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, depending on the model. Under the hood, S21 should pack a 3,880mAh battery while the Ultra variant is tipped to house a 5,000mAh battery.

Information What about the price?