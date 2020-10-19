Last updated on Oct 19, 2020, 08:58 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro flagship phones will be released in India on November 3, the company has revealed through its official website.
The duo features a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 144Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
To recall, both the handsets were launched last week and are currently up for pre-ordering.
The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, they house a triple camera setup.
Both the handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
The Mi 10T sports a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
The Mi 10T Pro also has a similar camera arrangement but with a 108MP (f/1.7, OIS) primary sensor.
For selfies and video calling, they house a 20MP (f/2.2) camera on the front side.
The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Both the handsets boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The Mi 10T is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The Mi 10T Pro costs Rs. 39,999 for the solo 8GB/128GB configuration. The duo is currently up for pre-ordering via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores.
