Xiaomi's Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro flagship phones will be released in India on November 3, the company has revealed through its official website. The duo features a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 144Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. To recall, both the handsets were launched last week and are currently up for pre-ordering.

Design and display Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro: At a glance

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, they house a triple camera setup. Both the handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10T sports a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The Mi 10T Pro also has a similar camera arrangement but with a 108MP (f/1.7, OIS) primary sensor. For selfies and video calling, they house a 20MP (f/2.2) camera on the front side.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both the handsets boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?