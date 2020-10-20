OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS 11 update for its recently-launched OnePlus 8T flagship phone. As per the changelog, the firmware brings improvements like optimized Nightscape Mode for videos and white balance accuracy. It also improves "communication functions," Always-on Display experience, and adds a new Amazon shopping app for a "better shopping experience." Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The firmware has version number 11.0.1.2, and a download size of 389MB. The roll-out is being carried out in a phased manner. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display OnePlus 8T: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, OnePlus 8T offers a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it has a quad camera module. The handset sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader. It comes in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8T has a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it features a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood