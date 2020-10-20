OPPO has launched a new 'Diwali Edition' variant of its F17 Pro in India. The special model features a golden-blue gradient finish on the back side. It also comes bundled with a 'Diwali Exclusive' case and a 10,000mAh power bank. However, specifications-wise, the 'Diwali Edition' is same as the standard F17 Pro that was launched in the country last month. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition: At a glance

The OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition features a plastic body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie snapper and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, the two-tone panel houses a square-shaped quad camera module. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone houses a dual-lens unit on the front including a 16MP (f/2.4) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,015mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the price?