OPPO has launched a new 'Diwali Edition' variant of its F17 Pro in India. The special model features a golden-blue gradient finish on the back side. It also comes bundled with a 'Diwali Exclusive' case and a 10,000mAh power bank.
However, specifications-wise, the 'Diwali Edition' is same as the standard F17 Pro that was launched in the country last month.
The OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition features a plastic body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie snapper and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, the two-tone panel houses a square-shaped quad camera module.
The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
For selfies and video calling, the smartphone houses a dual-lens unit on the front including a 16MP (f/2.4) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.
The OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,015mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition is priced at Rs. 23,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB variant. It is up for pre-orders via Amazon and will be released on October 23.
Buyers can avail 10% discount with HDFC Bank Cards, 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, no-cost EMI offers, and up to Rs. 11,250 off by exchanging an old smartphone.
