Expanding its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, HTC has launched the Desire 20+ in Taiwan. It joins the Desire 20 Pro model that was introduced in the country in June. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a quad camera setup, a waterdrop notch design, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display HTC Desire 20+: At a glance

The HTC Desire 20+ features a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is available in Dawn Orange and Twilight Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The HTC Desire 20+ has a quad rear camera system comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

Under the hood, the HTC Desire 20+ draws power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The device runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for QC4.0 fast charging. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?