Vivo's latest mid-range smartphone, the V20, has gone on sale in India via Flipkart, the company's online store, as well as some leading retail outlets. As for the key highlights, it comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery. To recall, the handset was launched in the country last week.

Design and display Vivo V20: At a glance

The Vivo V20 has a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader. It is offered in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata color options.

Information Vivo V20 sports a 64MP triple rear camera system

The Vivo V20 has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64MP (f/1.89) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 44MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V20 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?