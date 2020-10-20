As per the changelog, the new firmware optimizes exposure, color shifting, and dynamic range of the front and rear cameras. It also fixes the issue of screen dimming after fingerprint unlock, resolves some fast-charging problem, and updates the Android security patch to October 2020.

Realme has started rolling out the October 2020 update for its recently-launched Realme 7 Pro model.

The update carries version number RMX2170PU_11_A.17 and is being released in India in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software Update.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme 7 Pro features a punch-hole design and a slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup.

The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Further, it is offered in Mirror Silver and Mirror Blue color options.