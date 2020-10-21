Last updated on Oct 21, 2020, 12:30 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy A51.
The official changelog is not yet available but reports suggest that the firmware brings Wireless DeX support, enhancements to the Samsung Keyboard as well as the Camera app, and optimizations to the Always On Display function.
The update also bumps the Android security patch to October 2020.
The update carries build number A515FXXU4CTJ1 and is reportedly limited to Russia. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software Update.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy A51 offers a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup.
The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a built-in fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Galaxy A51 features a quad rear camera module that consists of a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth lens. On the front, it packs a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and houses a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.