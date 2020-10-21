OPPO is working to launch its budget-friendly A33 model in India soon. In the latest development, a tipster has shared a poster on Twitter, revealing the prices of the handset. The OPPO A33 was unveiled in Indonesia last month and hence, its specifications are already known. It comes with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display OPPO A33: At a glance

The OPPO A33 features a punch-hole design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream color options.

Information OPPO A33 has a 13MP triple rear camera system

The OPPO A33 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it houses an 8MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A33 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, combined with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?