Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, Huawei has introduced the Y7a handset in Asian and Latin American markets.

It is said to be a rebranded version of the P Smart 2021 model that is already available in European markets.

The Huawei Y7a comes with a Kirin 710A chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. However, it lacks support for Google Mobile Services.