Last updated on Oct 21, 2020, 12:39 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, Huawei has introduced the Y7a handset in Asian and Latin American markets.
It is said to be a rebranded version of the P Smart 2021 model that is already available in European markets.
The Huawei Y7a comes with a Kirin 710A chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. However, it lacks support for Google Mobile Services.
The Huawei Y7a features a punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Crush Green, Blush Gold, and Midnight Black color options.
The Huawei Y7a is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
The Huawei Y7a draws power from an octa-core Kirin 710A processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the device runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Huawei Y7a is priced at RM 799 (approximately Rs. 14,000) in Malaysia for the solo 4GB/128GB. However, there is no official word on the arrival of the handset in India.
