Vivo will launch the V20 Pro model in India by the end of November, Jerome Chen, the company's top boss in India has confirmed. The handset was announced in Thailand last month and hence, its specifications are already known. As for the key highlights, the V20 Pro comes with a total of five cameras, 33W fast-charging, an AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 765 processor.

Design and display Vivo V20 Pro: At a glance

The Vivo V20 Pro features a wide notch for a dual selfie camera, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it comes in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo V20 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 44MP (f/2.0) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V20 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. As for the connectivity options, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?