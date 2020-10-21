Last updated on Oct 21, 2020, 05:22 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, iQOO has launched the U1x model in China. It comes as a successor to the iQOO U1 that was introduced in July.
The handset has a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera system, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The iQOO U1x offers a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a rectangular triple camera module.
The handset sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Morning Forest and Light Black color options.
The iQOO U1x bears a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh camera. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/1.8) selfie snapper.
The iQOO U1x is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based iQOO UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The iQOO U1x is priced at CNY 899 (approximately Rs. 9,900) for the 4GB/64GB variant, CNY 999 (around Rs. 11,000) for the 6GB/64GB model, and CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,250) for the 6GB/128GB configuration. Lastly, it will go on sale in China starting November 1.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.