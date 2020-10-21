As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, iQOO has launched the U1x model in China. It comes as a successor to the iQOO U1 that was introduced in July. The handset has a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera system, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display iQOO U1x: At a glance

The iQOO U1x offers a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a rectangular triple camera module. The handset sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Morning Forest and Light Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iQOO U1x bears a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh camera. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/1.8) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The iQOO U1x is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based iQOO UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?